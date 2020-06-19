ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks undecided around $13.00

ACB looks for direction in the $13.00 neighbourhood.

US futures markets are seen opening on a strong footing.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is prolonging the consolidative theme at the end of the week, always around the comfort zone near the $13.00 mark per share.

In the meantime, the pot-company remains well entrenched into the rangebound pattern prevailing since mid-May in response to heightened caution in the markets and lack of catalysts around the stock.

Furthermore, the Dow Jones, the S&P500 and the NASDAQ are all seen leaving behind the recent pullback and opening Friday’s session with moderate gains despite coronavirus cases continue to rise in many US states. In addition, recent news that China could accelerate its purchases of US farm products under the Phase 1 deal seem to be also adding to investors’ upbeat sentiment.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is gaining 1.61% at $13.25 and a surpass of $15.88 (monthly high Jun.9) would expose $19.68 (monthly high May 18) and finally 26.69 (200-day SMA). On the downside, the next support is located at $12.53 (monthly low Jun.15) seconded by $12.11 (low May 20) and then $11.13 (55-day SMA).