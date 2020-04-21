ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks rangebound near 0.71

ACB is down smalls around the 0.71 mark in pre-market hours.

US markets set to open deep into the red on Monday.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is looking to add to Monday’s gains in the area above the 0.70 mark.

Further out, futures of both the DowJones and the S&P500is are pointing to a moderate decline of around 2% in the pre-market activity on Tuesday. Concerns around the coronavirus pandemic and the impact on the US economy sustain the persistent risk-off mood in the global markets, helped at the same time by the collapse of crude oil prices and rising scepticism on the potential and gradual re-opening of the US economy.

Back to ACB, the Canadian-based cannabis company gained around 7% in the last two sessions, although it remains well confined within a rangebound pattern since mid-March.

It is worth recalling that the recent sell-off in the stock came in response to news that the company is planning for a reverse stock split, all aimed at regaining the $1.00 mark and beyond and therefore avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and to kick in at some point in May.

On the broader scenario, concerns over the company’s balance sheet and liquidity keep buyers at bay for the time being in spite of restructuration plans including large layoffs, boost of production capacity and the reduction of the balance sheet.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is losing 0.27% at 0.7131 and faces the next support at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27) and finally 1.1581 (55-day SMA).