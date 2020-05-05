ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks for direction near 0.7100

ACB trades mildly into the negative ground near 0.7100 in pre-market.

Potential re-opening of the economy lifts US futures markets.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) managed to reverse four daily pullbacks in a row on Monday, closing the session with decent gains around the 0.7100 neighbourhood. The broader consolidative picture around the cannabis-company, however, remains unchanged despite plans of an important restructuration and a reverse split due at some point this month.

It is worth recalling that the pot-company is already shedding nearly 70% so far this year and faces increasing risks of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

On the other front, futures of both the S&P500 and the DowJones are posting moderate gains during the pre-market activity on “turnaround” Tuesday, as investors have greeted news of a potential gradual re-opening of some economic activities in the short-term horizon.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment (pre-market), ACB is flat at 0.7100 and a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 0.9658 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27). On the downside, the next support is located at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016).