ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks firmer and targets $14.00

ACB improves more than 3% and approaches $14.00.

US futures markets expected to open within strong losses.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) are trading on a firmer note on Tuesday and are approaching the key barrier at $14.00.

In fact, the pot-company is adding to the positive start charted on Monday, managing well to keep business above the $13.00 mark after bottoming out in so far monthly lows in the mid-12.00s.

In the meantime, both the Dow Jones and the S&P500 are expected to open business on a strong footing following plans by President Trump to rump up stimulus in the infrastructure sector by around $1trillion. The upbeat mood in markets are sustained further by the strong rebound in Retail Sales during last month and ahead of the first testimony by Fed’s J.Powell before Congress.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is gaining 3.32% at $13.69 and a surpass of $15.74 (monthly high Jun.8) would expose $16.89 (weekly high May 28) and finally $19.68 (monthly high May 18). On the downside, the next support aligns at $12.53 (monthly low Jun.15) seconded by $12.11 (low May 20) and then $11.03 (55-day SMA).