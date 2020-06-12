ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks firm above $13.00

ACB partially reverses Thursday’s sell-off to sub-$13.00 levels.

US futures markets are set to open on a firm note on Friday.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) dropped to fresh monthly lows in the $12.90 region on Thursday in response to the generalized sell-off in the risk-associated complex.

However, ACB is now attempting to regain some composure and manages to reclaim the $13.00 yardstick amidst the broad-based recovery in prices during the pre-market activity.

Still around Aurora, it is worth recalling that the company already shed around 35% since tops near the $20.00 mark per share the week after its reverse split (May 18), to Thursday’s low around $12.80.

On the broader scenario, both the Dow Jones and the S&P500 are trimming Thursday's losses and are seen opening Friday's session on a positive mood, as market participants seem to have digested the recent dovish bias from the FOMC as well as fears of a second wave of the coronavirus.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is advancing 4.81% at $13.51 and a surpass of $15.74 (monthly high Jun.8) would expose $16.89 (weekly high May 28) and finally $19.68 (monthly high May 18). On the downside, the next support is located at $12.78 (monthly low Jun.11) seconded by $12.11 (low May 20) and then $10.91 (55-day SMA).