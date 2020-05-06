ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks directionless around 0.70

ACB extends the consolidative mood around the 0.70 area.

US futures markets are up small in pre-market hours.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) resumed the downside on Tuesday, closing the session around the 0.70 neighbourhood and prolonging once again the tortuous rangebound theme in place since April.

So far, plans of the pot-stock to shrink its balance sheet, increase production capacity and implement large layoffs continue to be practically ignored by market participants as well as the planned reverse stock split.

It is worth recalling that the Canadian cannabis-company is already shedding nearly 70% so far this year and faces increasing risks of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as long as it continues to trade in sub-$1.00 area.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are posting small gains ahead of the opening bell in Wall St, always on the back of firm hopes of a gradual re-opening of the US economy and no-so-bad-results in the docket as of late.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment (pre-market), ACB is gaining 0.14% at 0.7000 and a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 0.9498 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27). On the downside, the next support is located at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016).