ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks directionless around 0.70

- ACB extends the consolidative mood around the 0.70 area.
- US futures markets are up small in pre-market hours.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) resumed the downside on Tuesday, closing the session around the 0.70 neighbourhood and prolonging once again the tortuous rangebound theme in place since April.
So far, plans of the pot-stock to shrink its balance sheet, increase production capacity and implement large layoffs continue to be practically ignored by market participants as well as the planned reverse stock split.
It is worth recalling that the Canadian cannabis-company is already shedding nearly 70% so far this year and faces increasing risks of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as long as it continues to trade in sub-$1.00 area.
On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are posting small gains ahead of the opening bell in Wall St, always on the back of firm hopes of a gradual re-opening of the US economy and no-so-bad-results in the docket as of late.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment (pre-market), ACB is gaining 0.14% at 0.7000 and a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 0.9498 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27). On the downside, the next support is located at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
