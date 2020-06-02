ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. looks comfortably numb around $14.00

ACB appears consolidative in the $14.00 zone on Tuesday.

US futures markets set to open with decent gains.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is navigating the $14.00 region during the pre-market hours on Tuesday, trading around Monday’s closing levels and flirting at the same time with the 100-day SMA.

The Canadian-based company remains directionless and on a multi-session downtrend after failing to surpass the $20.00 mark earlier in May and despite the Q3-earnings report (May 14) surprised investors to the upside. In the meantime, scepticism among traders keep running high regarding future gains in the pot-company, particularly after ACB payed $40 million to acquire cannabidiol (CBD) maker Reliva LLC last week.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are expected to open Tuesday’s session on a positive mood as the economy continues its gradual re-opening and in spite of President Trump’s threats to send in the military to quell the civil protests.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is up 0.07% at $14.10 and a surpass of $16.89 (weekly high May 28) would expose $19.68 (monthly high May 18) and finally $21.48 (high Feb.20). On the downside, the initial support comes in at $12.11 (low May 20) seconded by $10.04 (55-day SMA) and then $5.30 (monthly low May 13).