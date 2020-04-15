ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. hovers around 0.75 pre-market

ACB is expected to open around Tuesday’s close.

US markets points to a negative start of the session on Wednesday.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is alternating gains with losses amidst a tight trading range near the 0.75 area in the pre-market hours on Wednesday.

In the meantime, both the S&P500 and the DowJones are expected to start Wednesday’s session on a negative note following poor Retail Sales data for the month of March as well as the moderate bias towards the risk aversion. In fact, the risk-off bias is lending extra legs to both the greenback and US bonds.

Back to ACB, the cannabis company remains on the defensive so far this week, resuming the downside following last week’s tops around 1.13 and returning to the lower bound of the range near 0.75, area last visited in September 2016. YTD, ACB has already shed around 67%.

It is worth recalling that the recent sell-off in the stock came after news that the company is planning for a reverse stock split, all against the backdrop of a potential delisting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and to kick in at some point in May.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment (pre-market), ACB is down 0.05% at 0.75 and faces the next support at 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, the next resistance lines up at 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27) seconded by 1.25 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.79 (high Feb.20).