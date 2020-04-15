ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. hovers around 0.75 pre-market

- ACB is expected to open around Tuesday’s close.
- US markets points to a negative start of the session on Wednesday.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is alternating gains with losses amidst a tight trading range near the 0.75 area in the pre-market hours on Wednesday.
In the meantime, both the S&P500 and the DowJones are expected to start Wednesday’s session on a negative note following poor Retail Sales data for the month of March as well as the moderate bias towards the risk aversion. In fact, the risk-off bias is lending extra legs to both the greenback and US bonds.
Back to ACB, the cannabis company remains on the defensive so far this week, resuming the downside following last week’s tops around 1.13 and returning to the lower bound of the range near 0.75, area last visited in September 2016. YTD, ACB has already shed around 67%.
It is worth recalling that the recent sell-off in the stock came after news that the company is planning for a reverse stock split, all against the backdrop of a potential delisting from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and to kick in at some point in May.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment (pre-market), ACB is down 0.05% at 0.75 and faces the next support at 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, the next resistance lines up at 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27) seconded by 1.25 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.79 (high Feb.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
