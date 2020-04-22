ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. hovers around 0.72 pre-market.

ACB trades slightly on the defensive near 0.72 in the pre-market.

US markets expected to recover from Tuesday’s losses.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is seen opening Wednesday’s trading session with small losses just below 0.72, according to pre-market activity.

Further out, both the S&P500 and the DowJones are trading on a firm footing on Wednesday, up around 2% at the time of writing and managing to leave behind the negative start of the week. Indeed, sentiment has improved on Wednesday after the US Senate approved late on Tuesday and extra stimulus package worth $484 billion aimed at supporting further the US economy against the coronavirus fallout.

Back to ACB, the Canadian-based cannabis company extended gains for the third session in a row on Tuesday, reclaiming the area above the 0.70 mark.

It is worth recalling that the recent sell-off in the stock came in response to news that the company is planning for a reverse stock split, all aimed at regaining the $1.00 mark and beyond and therefore avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and to kick in at some point in May.

On the broader scenario, concerns over the company’s balance sheet and liquidity keep buyers at bay for the time being in spite of restructuration plans including large layoffs, boost of production capacity and the reduction of the balance sheet.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is receding 0.36% at 0.7174 and faces the next support at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27) and finally 1.1368 (55-day SMA).