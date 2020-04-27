ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. flirts with daily highs near 0.75

- ACB opens the trading week on a positive note near 0.75.
- US markets are up small on a broad-based risk-on sentiment.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is testing the upper end of the daily range near 0.75 following the opening bell in Wall St. on Monday, always within the multi-session consolidative range.
Prices of the cannabis-company are following the improved mood in the US markets, where both the S&P500 and the DowJones are mildly up against the backdrop of a better mood in the global risk appetite trends in spite of another sharp decline in crude oil prices.
Further out, ACB is advancing for the second consecutive session, probing the area of multi-day highs around the key 0.75 level.
It is worth recalling that the Canadian-based company has announced a reverse stock split due at some point in May, all aimed at regaining the $1.00 mark and beyond and therefore avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The reverse stock split is said to be 12:1 and should take the stock price to $8.40 per share.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment (pre-market), ACB is gaining 2.75% at 0.7500 and a surpass of 0.9296 (monthly high Apr.6) would expose 1.0396 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.13 (weekly high Mar.27). On the other hand, the next contention emerges at 0.6550 (monthly low Apr.17) seconded by 0.60 (2020 low Mar.19) and then 0.34 (monthly low Aug.2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
