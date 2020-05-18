ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. flies nearly $15.00 pre-market

- ACB extends the upside to the vicinity of $15.00 on Monday.
- US futures markets set to open the week with strong gains.
Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) are set to open the week on a very strong footing, extending Friday’s rally and approaching the $14.00 yardstick.
The recent huge surge in the stock came after ACB’s Q3-earnings report surpassed estimates late on Thursday, sparking a sharp rally to the vicinity of the $12.00 mark, just to close around $11.20 on Friday.
According to the latest earnings report, the net revenue rose 18% vs. the previous quarter and consumer cannabis net revenue jumped 24% (both prints excluding provisions).
The recent jump in prices motivated the stock to move from extreme oversold conditions (RSI at 22.71 on May 13) to as high as 63.12 on Friday, approaching the overbought territory, levels last seen in late March 2019.
On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are expected to open with strong gains on Monday following positive news citing a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 developed by Moderna Inc. (MRNA). The news is bolstering the risk-associated universe in detriment of the greenback.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment, ACB is gaining 32.14% at $14.80 and a break above $13.56 (high Mar. 27) would expose $15.30 (100-day SMA) and finally $21.48 (high Feb.20). On the flip side, the next support emerges at $5.30 (monthly low May 13) seconded by $4.07 (monthly low Aug.2016) and then $3.80 (monthly low Jul2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
