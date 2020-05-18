ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. flies nearly $15.00 pre-market

ACB extends the upside to the vicinity of $15.00 on Monday.

US futures markets set to open the week with strong gains.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) are set to open the week on a very strong footing, extending Friday’s rally and approaching the $14.00 yardstick.

The recent huge surge in the stock came after ACB’s Q3-earnings report surpassed estimates late on Thursday, sparking a sharp rally to the vicinity of the $12.00 mark, just to close around $11.20 on Friday.

According to the latest earnings report, the net revenue rose 18% vs. the previous quarter and consumer cannabis net revenue jumped 24% (both prints excluding provisions).

The recent jump in prices motivated the stock to move from extreme oversold conditions (RSI at 22.71 on May 13) to as high as 63.12 on Friday, approaching the overbought territory, levels last seen in late March 2019.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are expected to open with strong gains on Monday following positive news citing a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 developed by Moderna Inc. (MRNA). The news is bolstering the risk-associated universe in detriment of the greenback.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is gaining 32.14% at $14.80 and a break above $13.56 (high Mar. 27) would expose $15.30 (100-day SMA) and finally $21.48 (high Feb.20). On the flip side, the next support emerges at $5.30 (monthly low May 13) seconded by $4.07 (monthly low Aug.2016) and then $3.80 (monthly low Jul2016).