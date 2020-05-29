ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. drops further to sub-$15.00 levels

ACB opens Thursday’s session well into the red below $15.00.

US markets trims weekly gains ahead of Trump’s presser.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is prolonging the weekly correction lower to the area below the $15.00 mark, posting at the same time fresh multi-day lows and flirting with the 100-day SMA ($14.54).

In the meantime, the Canadian-based company remains locked within a consolidative mood, shedding extra ground by the day after the failed attempt to surpass the key $20.00 mark per share earlier in the month.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 opened Friday’s session on the defensive amidst increasing cautiousness ahead of the press conference by President Trump, with China and Hong Kong predicted to be in the limelight.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is retreating 7.24% at $14.23 and faces the next support at $9.94 (55-day SMA) seconded by $5.30 (monthly low May 13) and then $4.07 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, a surpass of $19.68 (monthly high May 18) would expose $21.48 (high Feb.20) and finally $26.40 (monthly high Feb.4).