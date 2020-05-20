ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. breaks below $14.00

- ACB is extending Tuesday’s losses and breaches $14.00.
- US markets resume the upside following Tuesday’s drop.
Following a test of the $20.00 vicinity on Monday, share of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) faded part of the recent rally and shed nearly 15% to close in sub-$15.00 levels on Tuesday.
The Canadian-based company is now adding to Tuesday’s losses below the $14.00 yardstick, as investors continue to cash in part of the recent strong gains following the reverse split on May 11 and the subsequent sharp climb on the back of better-than-forecasted Q3 earnings report. The corrective downside, in the meantime, could have further legs to go following the recent extremely overbought conditions of the stock.
It is worth recalling that shares of the pot-company have nearly trebled from last Thursday’s lows in the $5.30 region to Monday’s tops just below the $20.00 yardstick.
According to the latest earnings report, the net revenue rose 18% vs. the previous quarter and consumer cannabis net revenue jumped 24% (both prints excluding provisions).
Looking at the broader picture, both the DowJones and the S&P500 are leaving behind Tuesday’s pullback and opened Wednesday’s session with decent gains despite the optimism on a potential coronavirus vaccine following biotech Moderna’s news on Monday continues to fizzle out.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Price
At the moment, ACB is retreating 7.37% at $13.57 and faces the initial support at $9.74 (55-day SMA) seconded by $5.30 (monthly low May 13) and then $4.07 (monthly low Aug.2016). On the upside, a surpass of $19.68 (monthly high May 18) would expose $21.48 (high Feb.20) and finally $26.40 (monthly high Feb.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
