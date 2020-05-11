ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. around 7.70 post-reverse split

ACB made effective the 12:1 reverse split and trades around 7.70.

US futures markets opens in the red on COVID-19 concerns.

Finally, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) implemented the announced 12:1 reverse stock split, mainly (exclusively?) aimed at preventing the cannabis company from being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

It remains to be seen, however, if plans of the pot-stock to shrink its balance sheet, increase production capacity and implement large layoffs are able to attract sustainable buying interest in the future.

It is worth recalling that the Canadian company was already shedding around 70% so far this year (before the shares consolidation kicked in on Monday). All the attention is now fixed on May 14, when the company is due to report its fiscal-Q3 earnings.

On the broader scenario, both the DowJones and the S&P500 haven opened Monday’s session in the red territory, as investors remain concerned over the timing and shape of the re-opening of the economy.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is gaining 1043.54% at 7.68 and a surpass of 09.14 (monthly high May 2019) would expose 9.37 (55monthly high Apr. 2019) and finally 10.32 (monthly high Mar.2019).