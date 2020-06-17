ACB Stock Price: Aurora Cannabis Inc. alternates gains with losses near $13.00

ACB alternate gains with losses around the $13.00 mark.

US futures markets extend positive mood on recovery hopes.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) are navigating the area of Tuesday’s close in the $13.00 neighbourhood ahead of the opening bell in Wall St.

In the meantime, the Canadian-based pot-company reversed two consecutive daily pullbacks on Tuesday, although it still well entrenched into a consolidative range near monthly lows.

Still around Aurora, its co-founder Steve Dobler announced on Tuesday he will step down as the company’s President and Director.

Looking at the broader picture, the Dow Jones, the S&P500 and the NASDAQ are all expected to open with decent gains on Wednesday on the back of solid hopes of a V-shaped recovery in the US economy. The upbeat sentiment in the global markets are also sustained by hopes of a treatment for the coronavirus announced by UK scientists and based on the drug dexamethasone.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Price

At the moment, ACB is gaining 0.68% at $13.19 and a surpass of $15.74 (monthly high Jun.8) would expose $16.89 (weekly high May 28) and finally $19.68 (monthly high May 18). On the opposite direction, the next support is located at $12.78 (monthly low Jun.11) seconded by $12.11 (low May 20) and then $11.04 (55-day SMA).