ABS: Australian labor market rebound “remarkable”

In an exclusive interview with MNI, the head of labor data at the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), Bjorn Jarvis, said that the country's jobs market was "strong and tightening" after February recorded the lowest unemployment rate since 2008.
Additional quotes
February unemployment was 4.0%, equal to the rate in both February and August 2008, while the participation rate of 66.2% was the highest on record for the whole market, and for women at 62.4%.
'If you want to find unemployment at lower than 4.0% you must go back before the monthly series, and back to 1974.”
'The participation rate is now 0.6pps higher than at the start the pandemic for all persons, and 1.2pps higher for women.”
“The February labor force data was also significant because of the rise in full-time employment, with 122,000 positions added, while part-time work fell by 44,000.”
"There was also an 8.9% rebound in hours worked and that underpins the stronger full-time result,' he said.
'The remarkable thing through the pandemic is how quickly the labor market has rebounded and restrictions and we are still seeing that."
Read: Australian Employment data is solid and offering support to AUD
Market reaction
AUD/USD is consolidating post-Australian employment data-led gains above 0.7300. The pair is trading at 0.7311, up 0.31% on the day, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD justifies falling wedge breakout to cross 1.3150 with eyes on BOE, Ukraine
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high during three-day uptrend, confirmed bullish chart formation the previous day. BOE is up for the third consecutive rate-hike to tame inflation. Fed began the rate-lift journey with hints of six stops moving forward, Powell disappointed bulls.
EUR/USD rebound fades near 1.1050, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, Russia-Ukraine talks
EUR/USD treads water around weekly top, pauses three-day recovery. Softer US Retail Sales, mixed clues on Ukraine’s peace talks and upbeat news from China trouble pair traders. ECB President Lagarde, second-tier US data may entertain traders but risk catalysts are more important for clearer directions.
Gold: Acceptance above 21-DMA is critical for additional recovery gains Premium
Gold price is building onto the previous rebound on Thursday, benefiting from the persistent weakness in the US dollar alongside the yields. The risk-on trading in the global stocks continues to dent the dollar’s safe-haven appeal.
XRP price sets sights on $1, but Ripple on-chain metrics remain lull
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout from an optimistic pattern, but the consolidation has caused it to remain rangebound. While the technicals are bullish, on-chain metrics hint at a minor blockade ahead.
BOE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A hat-trick and a difficult balancing act Premium
The BOE is eyeing a hat-trick, with the third straight 25 basis points (bps) rate hike at its March monetary policy meeting this Thursday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the central bank in a dilemma as it attempts to combat inflationary pressures while maintaining economic growth.