Abe - Trump meeting: Live coverage

By FXStreet Team

Market participants shift their focus to U.S. President Trump and Japan's PM Abe press conference scheduled at 18:00 GMT as both figures met to discuss relevant matters such as trade and security during the latest summit. Furthermore, wires have reported the constructive position taken by each administration as Trump has avoided unilateral declarations that may jeopardize Japan's foreign policies in the East China Sea and PM Abe has expressed willingness to solidify the US-Japan alliance.

Latest updates (18:20 GMT)

U.S. President Trump: I'll do something very rapidly next week regarding U.S. security

Japan PM Abe: I'm optimistic that there will be good results from trade talk

Japan PM Abe: Japanese companies are looking to invest in the U.S.

U.S. President Trump: We’ll seek fair trade pact with Japan

U.S. President Trump: Tax policy will be incentive-based

