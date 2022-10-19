- Apple stock ends positively on a volatile Tuesday.
- Reports surfaced of production pauses for lower-cost iPhone 14.
- Apple is due to report earnings on October 27.
Rumors of Apple's (AAPL) demise are circulating this week as increased social media chatter about iPhone demand causes volatility in the share price. Apple again saw this play out on Tuesday when the share price fell from $145 to $141 as another report said iPhone demand was weaker than expected. Eventually, the stock did recover and closed at $143.75 for a gain of 0.9% on Tuesday.
Apple (AAPL) stock news
It appears it was The Information that carried the first report that Apple has cut production of its iPhone 14 Plus model, citing two sources in Apple's supply chain. This is the lower-cost model of the new iPhone 14 range, which includes Pro and Pro Max models higher up the price chain. We will soon know how this will impact Apple as the firm announces results on October 27.
Recent data and waiting time for the higher priced models have led to Wall Street remaining optimistic. Credit Suisse said it expects continued strength in the higher-end model to help as it raised revenue and EPS estimates slightly by 1%. However, Credit Suisse did lower 2023 and 2024 estimates due to weakening consumer demand.
Earnings per share are expected to reach $1.27 and revenue is forecast at $88.83 billion.
Apple stock forecast
Apple remains at a key pivot now. The summer rally was almost completely retraced, but Apple failed to make a new low while many other stocks did – and so too did the Nasdaq and S&P 500. This is a small positive then. $148.49 is my key pivot level. Below there it seems likely that Apple will try and put in a new low below the June $129.04 print. However, if Apple can break $148.49, it can then stabilize in this zone up to $160. Right now the risk-reward is unclear as the trend is not clear from either the chart or fundamentals. On a long-term view, I remain bearish. The short-term view, for now, is hold with $148.49 my key pivot level.
Apple stock daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 0.9800 after mixed EU inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot amid cautious optimism and the resurgent US dollar. Hawkish ECB expectations fail to lure EUR buyers amid surging US Treasury yields. Eurozone Sept final inflation was revised down slightly to 9.9% YoY. US data, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 on hot UK inflation, USD rebound
GBP/USD is accelerating a decline below 1.1300 on a hotter UK inflation release. The UK CPI data puts the BOE in a tough spot following the government's fiscal and political fiasco. A mixed market mood and the US dollar rebound are weighing on the pair.
Gold seems vulnerable near multi-week low amid rate hike jitters
Gold comes under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and drops to a three-week low during the early European session. The XAU/USD is currently trading just above the $1,640 level and is pressured by a combination of factors.
Could BTC be headed to $13,000 in the global liquidity crunch?
BTC is heavily influenced by liquidity conditions. The global liquidity crunch has impacted Bitcoin price in a major way and, as a result, analysts are presenting a bearish outlook for BTC.
Tesla stock on edge ahead of Q3 release post-market
All eyes will turn to Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday as the FANGT sector looks to reestablish its leadership role in the overall health of the stock market. So far, fallen angel Netflix (NFLX) has kept up its side of the bargain with strong subscriber numbers seeing the stock rocket by up to 14%.