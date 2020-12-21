AAL Stock Price and Forecast: American Airlines Group has three reasons to rise from the covid strain blow

- NASDAQ: AAL is trading around 3% lower on Monday in reaction to worrying coronavirus news.
- A covid strain discovered in Britain is 70% more transmissible end prompted travel bans.
- There are three reasons why American Airlines Group may rise from the fresh lows.
Panic in the streets of London – and also in the skies where American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) operates. Concerns about a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus caused the British government to impose severe Tier 4 restrictions in the capital and its surroundings. The worries then caused a long list of countries to cancel flights to Britain and markets reacted with a sell-off.
Is the panic around flights justified? Here are three reasons for AAL to rise from the lows:
1) The mutation is probably everywhere: The UK has been leading the way in genetic sequencing of COVID-19, identifying that a strain originating in Spain was prevalent in the summer, and then the connection between a fast-spreading cluster to Danish minks. Other countries are behind. It seems like a matter of time before the variant is discovered everywhere. Will international travel be banned? Probably not.
2) Vaccines look promising: The European Medicines Agency joined British scientists and others in stating there is no evidence that the new strain is resistant to vaccines. The EMA made the statement after approving the Pfizer/BioNTech one. In the US, health officials are adding the Moderna jab to their arm chest against the disease.
3) Panic selling: Markets tend to overreact, and after the current downfall, a comeback could be seen. The knee-jerk sell-off may turn into a buying opportunity.
AAL Stock News
NASDAQ: AAL has kicked off the day with a downfall to $15.56 but has been recovering since then, hitting a daily high of $16.13. It has since settled in the upper part of the daily range.
At the current price, it is roughly double the 52-week low of $8.25 and half the 52-week high of $30.78.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
