AAL Stock Price and Forecast: American Airlines Group has three reasons to rise from the covid strain blow

NASDAQ: AAL is trading around 3% lower on Monday in reaction to worrying coronavirus news.

A covid strain discovered in Britain is 70% more transmissible end prompted travel bans.

There are three reasons why American Airlines Group may rise from the fresh lows.

Panic in the streets of London – and also in the skies where American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) operates. Concerns about a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus caused the British government to impose severe Tier 4 restrictions in the capital and its surroundings. The worries then caused a long list of countries to cancel flights to Britain and markets reacted with a sell-off.

Is the panic around flights justified? Here are three reasons for AAL to rise from the lows:

1) The mutation is probably everywhere: The UK has been leading the way in genetic sequencing of COVID-19, identifying that a strain originating in Spain was prevalent in the summer, and then the connection between a fast-spreading cluster to Danish minks. Other countries are behind. It seems like a matter of time before the variant is discovered everywhere. Will international travel be banned? Probably not.

2) Vaccines look promising: The European Medicines Agency joined British scientists and others in stating there is no evidence that the new strain is resistant to vaccines. The EMA made the statement after approving the Pfizer/BioNTech one. In the US, health officials are adding the Moderna jab to their arm chest against the disease.

3) Panic selling: Markets tend to overreact, and after the current downfall, a comeback could be seen. The knee-jerk sell-off may turn into a buying opportunity.

AAL Stock News

NASDAQ: AAL has kicked off the day with a downfall to $15.56 but has been recovering since then, hitting a daily high of $16.13. It has since settled in the upper part of the daily range.

At the current price, it is roughly double the 52-week low of $8.25 and half the 52-week high of $30.78.