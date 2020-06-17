AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group Inc. wobbles around $17.00

- American Airlines (AAL) shares post modest losses near $17.00.
- Rising coronavirus cases weigh on the travel sector.
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) are fading Tuesday’s gains and recede to the area below the $17.00 mark on Wednesday.
In fact, US markets are extending the upbeat momentum for another session on Wednesday on the back of rising hopes of a sustainable and quick recovery in the US economy from the coronavirus fallout. This view has been also reinforced by latest news coming from the UK, saying that the drug dexamethasone has been approved as an efficient treatment for coronavirus infected cases.
It is worth recalling that AAL expects it revenues to tank by around 90% on a yearly basis during the April-June period, while capacity is seen shrinking by around 75% from a year earlier.
AAL Stock Chart
As of writing, AAL is retreating 1.06% at $16.85 and faces the next support at $16.06 (100-day SMA) seconded by $14.07 (weekly low Jun.11) and then $11.81 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a breakout of $18.44 (weekly high Jun.16) would aim for $22.18 (200-day SMA) and finally $22.80 (monthly high Jun.5).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
