AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group Inc. wobbles around $17.00

American Airlines (AAL) shares post modest losses near $17.00.

Rising coronavirus cases weigh on the travel sector.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) are fading Tuesday’s gains and recede to the area below the $17.00 mark on Wednesday.

In fact, US markets are extending the upbeat momentum for another session on Wednesday on the back of rising hopes of a sustainable and quick recovery in the US economy from the coronavirus fallout. This view has been also reinforced by latest news coming from the UK, saying that the drug dexamethasone has been approved as an efficient treatment for coronavirus infected cases.

It is worth recalling that AAL expects it revenues to tank by around 90% on a yearly basis during the April-June period, while capacity is seen shrinking by around 75% from a year earlier.

AAL Stock Chart

As of writing, AAL is retreating 1.06% at $16.85 and faces the next support at $16.06 (100-day SMA) seconded by $14.07 (weekly low Jun.11) and then $11.81 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a breakout of $18.44 (weekly high Jun.16) would aim for $22.18 (200-day SMA) and finally $22.80 (monthly high Jun.5).