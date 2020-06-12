AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc to take off after crash-landing, three reasons

- American Airlines is projected to rise by 10% on Friday after tumbling on Friday.
- Concerns about coronavirus coming back to America is weighing on markets.
- Options imply high volatility while optimism about government support rises.
"Houston, we have a problem" – the famous space-age phrase is relevant in America once again – history does not repeat itself, but it rhymes. As Elon Musk's SpaceX sent people to outer space, race relations worsen, just like in the 1960s. Protests against racial discrimination may contribute to the second wave of coronavirus, which began before the demonstrations, amid state reopening.
And back from outer space to the skies, the increase in Houston's COVID-19 cases is weighing on markets. Equities suffered their biggest fall since March, and American Airlines was not indifferent. NASDAQ: AAL fell by over 15% to close at $14.18.
However, pre-market trading suggests a surge of around 9% for American Airlines, also based in Texas. Why?
First, markets tend to overreact, and a large fall is naturally followed by a correction. Optimism about support from the Federal Reserve may replace the gloom seen in the Fed's forecasts. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin rejected calls for a new lockdown. Will the upbeat mood persist? It is hard to tell, but this is where we are now.
Secondly, movement in options suggests high volatility, allowing for a sharp move. AAL options imply the highest volatility of any stock options, as reported by Zacks Equity Research. Friday's tend to be more volatile than other days, as investors scramble toward the end of the week.
Third, it is hard to see how the government allows a strategic company like American Airlines to fall – especially in an election year. President Donald Trump would take the risk, even if he asks participants in his upcoming rally to waive liability is they contract coronavirus there.
AAL Stock Chart
NASDAQ AAL has an upbeat month so far, with a peak just above $20 after rising from below $10. Traders who stuck with the company since mid-May or early June are still in the black.
More: AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc needs the Fed to fly after IATA interception
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
