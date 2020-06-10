AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc needs the Fed to fly after IATA interception

- American Airlines' stock has tumbled after IATA issued a stark warning for the industry.
- The Federal Reserve may boost the stock market with further stimulus.
- The peak close of $20.31 is the key resistance for NASDAQ: AAL
Still above the ground, but at a lower altitude – that is how American Airlines' share price can be described. After surging from around $10 to above $20 within a month, NASDAQ: AAL seemed to have hit an air pocket on Tuesday, falling by 8.67%.
While broader equity markets also suffered some turbulence, the aviation industry was hit harder by a stark warning from a trade body. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) issued its financial outlook for the remainder of the year, and it foresees a whopping loss of $84.3 billion with a margin of -20.1% – deep in negative territory.
IATA did not mince words when saying:
Financially, 2020 will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation. On average, every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses. In total that’s a loss of $84.3 billion. It means that—based on an estimate of 2.2 billion passengers this year—airlines will lose $37.54 per passenger. That’s why government financial relief was and remains crucial as airlines burn through cash
There was a minor silver lining for American Airlines Group inc. and its US peers – North America’s large domestic markets and financial support to US carriers under the CARES Act are expected to play a key role in the recovery, according to IATA.
That advantage over competitors in Europe and Asia provided no solace for AAL, but the industry and markets at large may benefit from the main event of the week – the Federal Reserve's decision. The world's most powerful central bank will likely leave interest rates unchanged but commit to supporting the economy.
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, may even launch a new bond-buying program, perhaps Yield Curve Control (YCC) to keep borrowing costs low. That may help American Airlines to take off once again.
AAL Stock Chart
American's fall from the highs does not diminish its gains in the past month. The stock is still worth more than double its price in March, which stood at $8.25.
Will the recent drop serve as a much-needed correction before the next leg higher? Time will tell.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
