AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc needs the Fed to fly after IATA interception

American Airlines' stock has tumbled after IATA issued a stark warning for the industry.

The Federal Reserve may boost the stock market with further stimulus.

The peak close of $20.31 is the key resistance for NASDAQ: AAL

Still above the ground, but at a lower altitude – that is how American Airlines' share price can be described. After surging from around $10 to above $20 within a month, NASDAQ: AAL seemed to have hit an air pocket on Tuesday, falling by 8.67%.

While broader equity markets also suffered some turbulence, the aviation industry was hit harder by a stark warning from a trade body. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) issued its financial outlook for the remainder of the year, and it foresees a whopping loss of $84.3 billion with a margin of -20.1% – deep in negative territory.

IATA did not mince words when saying:

Financially, 2020 will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation. On average, every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses. In total that’s a loss of $84.3 billion. It means that—based on an estimate of 2.2 billion passengers this year—airlines will lose $37.54 per passenger. That’s why government financial relief was and remains crucial as airlines burn through cash

There was a minor silver lining for American Airlines Group inc. and its US peers – North America’s large domestic markets and financial support to US carriers under the CARES Act are expected to play a key role in the recovery, according to IATA.

That advantage over competitors in Europe and Asia provided no solace for AAL, but the industry and markets at large may benefit from the main event of the week – the Federal Reserve's decision. The world's most powerful central bank will likely leave interest rates unchanged but commit to supporting the economy.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, may even launch a new bond-buying program, perhaps Yield Curve Control (YCC) to keep borrowing costs low. That may help American Airlines to take off once again.

AAL Stock Chart

American's fall from the highs does not diminish its gains in the past month. The stock is still worth more than double its price in March, which stood at $8.25.

Will the recent drop serve as a much-needed correction before the next leg higher? Time will tell.