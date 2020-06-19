AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group Inc. moves closer to $17.00

American Airlines (AAL) sets to open on a firm note near $17.00.

Airlines stocks regain poise as travel bans are lifted.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is reversing part of the recent pessimism and is expected to open on the positive side and near the $20.00 mark per share on Thursday.

Shares of AAL, and the rest of the airline sector, have been bolstered further as of late as many countries around the world are seen lifting their travel bans in the next days.

AAL Stock Chart

As of writing, AAL is gaining 2.91% at $16.97 and a breakout of $18.44 (weekly high Jun.16) would aim for $22.13 (200-day SMA) and finally $22.80 (monthly high Jun.5). On the opposite side, immediate contention emerges at $1586 (100-day SMA) seconded by $14.07 (weekly low Jun.11) and then $12.01 (55-day SMA).