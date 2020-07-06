AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group Inc. looks bid and approaches $13.00

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is set to open near $13.00.

Hopes of a sharp economic rebound lift US futures on Monday.

Shares of US carrier American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) are trading on a firm note at the beginning of the week in the vicinity of the $13.00 mark.

NASDAQ: AAL is expected to open Monday’s session on an upbeat tone, reversing three consecutive daily pullbacks and matching the broader optimism in the rest of US markets. In fact, the main benchmark indices – NASDAQ, DowJones and S&P500 – are all posting decent gains during the premarket activity on the back of solid sentiment surrounding a strong recovery post-pandemic.

Further news around the Texas-based carrier American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) said the company is “overstaffed” by nearly 20,000 employees when comes to the upcoming fall activity, all in response to the impact of the pandemic on flights demand.

AAL Stock Chart

As of writing, AAL is gaining 2.80% at $12.85 and a breakout of $14.29 (weekly high Jul.1) would expose 14.53 (100-day SMA) and then $18.44 (high Jun.16). On the flip side, the next support is located at $12.02 (weekly low Jun.29) seconded by $10.01 (monthly low Mar.23) and finally $9.09 (monthly low Apr.3).