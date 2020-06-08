AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc has three reasons to continue rising after hitting $20

American Airlines' share are set to benefit from New York's reopening.

The encouraging Non-Farm Payrolls figures may also contribute to further gains.

Higher capacity in the summer continues underpinning AAL stock.

What a difference a month makes – when Warren Buffet wishes airlines good luck, American Airlines' stock suffered badly. That came amidst the extended stay-at-home orders imposed in various US states.

And now, NASDAQ: AAL has three reasons to rise:

1) New York is reopening: The Big Apple, America's largest city – and one of the world's largest travel hubs is gradually returning to business. That may increase flights for both leisure and business. Moreover, NYC is making the move after successfully bringing the COVID-19 curve down.

Several other states seem to have reopened prematurely, but the Empire State and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut have had success after suffering badly at first.

2) America is hiring: While workers at American Airlines have had job security issues, the nation as a whole is getting back to work. Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report showed an increase of 2.5 million jobs, contrary to all estimates. While some are heavily-dependent on government support, the funds that are flowing into consumers' pockets may also find themselves spent on flights.

3) Higher Capacity: American Airlines announced it is increasing flight capacity for July. That sent NASDAQ: AAL higher on Thursday and continues boosting the stock. The airline is getting ready for a busier summer than earlier anticipated.

AAL Stock Chart

NASDAQ is trading just under $20 at the time of writing, the highest since tumbling down at the peak of the coronavirus financial stress in March. Shares temporary changed hands at the round level of $20 before retreating.

It is already over 100% above the lows of $8.25 recorded around at the worst of the crisis. However, it remains far from the 52-week high of $34.99 hit in February, just before the crash.