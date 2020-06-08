AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc has three reasons to continue rising after hitting $20

- American Airlines' share are set to benefit from New York's reopening.
- The encouraging Non-Farm Payrolls figures may also contribute to further gains.
- Higher capacity in the summer continues underpinning AAL stock.
What a difference a month makes – when Warren Buffet wishes airlines good luck, American Airlines' stock suffered badly. That came amidst the extended stay-at-home orders imposed in various US states.
And now, NASDAQ: AAL has three reasons to rise:
1) New York is reopening: The Big Apple, America's largest city – and one of the world's largest travel hubs is gradually returning to business. That may increase flights for both leisure and business. Moreover, NYC is making the move after successfully bringing the COVID-19 curve down.
Several other states seem to have reopened prematurely, but the Empire State and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut have had success after suffering badly at first.
2) America is hiring: While workers at American Airlines have had job security issues, the nation as a whole is getting back to work. Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report showed an increase of 2.5 million jobs, contrary to all estimates. While some are heavily-dependent on government support, the funds that are flowing into consumers' pockets may also find themselves spent on flights.
3) Higher Capacity: American Airlines announced it is increasing flight capacity for July. That sent NASDAQ: AAL higher on Thursday and continues boosting the stock. The airline is getting ready for a busier summer than earlier anticipated.
AAL Stock Chart
NASDAQ is trading just under $20 at the time of writing, the highest since tumbling down at the peak of the coronavirus financial stress in March. Shares temporary changed hands at the round level of $20 before retreating.
It is already over 100% above the lows of $8.25 recorded around at the worst of the crisis. However, it remains far from the 52-week high of $34.99 hit in February, just before the crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.13 as Lagarde pledges support
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, edging higher as ECB President Lagarde reiterates the bank's commitment to supporting the economy. The safe-haven US dollar is on the back foot as stocks extend their rise.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity
Gold managed to close a modest weekly bearish gap of around $10 and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1695 level. The uptick comes after Friday's late rebound from one-month lows.
WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below
Crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing after the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to extend the oil output cuts of the current 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by one more month until the end of July.