AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group Inc. drops further below $17.00

American Airlines (AAL) extends the downside to sub-$17.00.

Pick-up of coronavirus cases continues to weigh on sentiment.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is adding to Wednesday’s losses below the $17.00 mark per share following the opening in the NA session.

The renewed risk-off mood is hitting stoks and the rest of the riskier assets in the second half of the week, particularly in response to the recent increase of COVID-19 infected cases in China and Germany, while contagion is giving no signs of respite in the US.

Latest news around AAL expects it revenues to drop by around 90% on a yearly basis during the second quarter. In the same line, capacity is seen shrinking by around 75% from a year earlier.

AAL Stock Chart

As of writing, AAL is retreating 3.65% at $16.36 and faces the next support at $16.06 (100-day SMA) seconded by $14.07 (weekly low Jun.11) and then $11.82 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a breakout of $18.44 (weekly high Jun.16) would aim for $22.18 (200-day SMA) and finally $22.80 (monthly high Jun.5).