A Wyckoff accumulation structure with volatility contraction pattern (VCP) entry — BEKE [Video]

Check out how to spot a volatility contraction pattern (VCP) entry together with Wyckoff accumulation structure in KE Holdings (BEKE). This is one of the high reward to risk trade setup, which is essential for stock risk management. This video is extracted from my Weekly Live session on 24 Oct 2021. Watch the video below:
