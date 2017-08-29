A whippy overnight market, to continue in Tokyo? - ANZ

A whippy overnight market, to continue in Tokyo? - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that it was a whippy night, with the EUR, JPY and US Treasury bonds strengthening initially, only to all experience sharp turn- arounds later in the session.
Key Quotes:
"All major European bourses ended lower on the day, but the New York session turn-around in sentiment towards “risk on” saw US stocks grind higher (after opening lower) and US Treasury bonds lose some gains (although yields are still down a touch on yesterday). All in all, a confusing night of price action no matter how you cut it.
A strong August consumer confidence print elevated consumer staples while industrials were led by construction with expectations of the Hurricane Harvey rebuild. The storm continues to evolve and the worst of the flooding has not been seen as dams begin to breach and levies overfill.
In bond markets, European yields bull flattened. Oil prices continued to fall while gasoline prices rose. Gold climbed as high as $1326/oz before falling to ~$1307 at the time of writing."
