A trade truce likely but no deal at the Trump-XI G20 meeting - BAML

The Research Team at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) offers their expectations from the much-awaited G20 meeting between the US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi.

Key Quotes:

“The best we can hope for is a truce, not a deal.

A likely ceasefire, delays in tariffs agreed to on both sides.

Given the scope of disagreement between the two side, a major deal is unlikely.

A truce is at least a positive but will soon evolve into worry unless sides move towards a deal.”

Earlier today, the SCMP reported that the US-China have reached a tentative trade truce.