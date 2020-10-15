A ‘thin’ Brexit deal will likely be struck by early November – Goldman Sachs

There could be drama at the EU summit over Brexit but then a thin Brexit trade deal could likely be reached by early November, Goldman Sachs analyst Sven Jari Stehn said in the latest client note published on Thursday.

Key quotes

"Neither the UK Prime Minister’s 15 October deadline nor the European Commission’s 31 October deadline constitutes a hard stop on Brexit negotiations,"

"This week's European Council may well feature an additional dose of political drama."

"We think the perceived probability of 'no deal' will persist through the course of October. But our core view remains that a 'thin' zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November."