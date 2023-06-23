EUR/SEK is now trading at record levels. Economists at ING discuss the pair’s outlook ahead of the Riksbank meeting on 29 June.
Riksbank is set to dial back the pace of rate hikes
We expect the Riksbank to sound the alarm about recent Krona weakness, but we doubt policymakers will want to pre-commit to another hike in September just yet.
Officials are now walking a narrow path between bolstering the currency and minimising damage to the real estate market.
Lingering dissent within the board can send EUR/SEK to 12.00 in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps losses above 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales data, PMI eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating losses above 1.2700 after the UK Retail Sales for May beat estimates with 0.3% MoM. The pair is on the back foot amid ongoing US Dollar recovery and broad risk aversion ahead of the UK and US Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data.
EUR/USD corrects further toward 1.0900 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is extending the overnight correction from six-week highs above 1.1000, drifting toward 1.0900 early Friday. The Fed’s hawkish outlook and the risk-off impulse continue to underpin the safe-haven buck. EU and US PMIs in focus.
Gold bulls must defend $1,900 for a chance at recovery
Gold price remains on the way to posting the biggest weekly loss since late January as the US Dollar cheers the market’s risk-off mood, as well as the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) concerns. Central banks bolster recession woes and underpin US Dollar run-up, weighing on XAU/USD.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
As the Yen collapses, how likely is FX intervention?
With the yen breaking down lately, Japanese authorities have stepped up their warnings about FX intervention. However, the conditions for intervention are not fully present yet, as the moves in USD/JPY in particular have not been sharp enough.