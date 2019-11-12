A new YouGov poll is showing that the Conservatives have extended their lead

The poll puts Conservatives on 42%, Labour 28% and Lib Dems on 15%.

GBP/USD ticked up on the news and now trades 0.09% higher on the session.

In a poll conducted for Sky News by YouGov, the latest data shows that the Conservatives increase their lead after the Brexit part decided not to stand against them in seats won at the last general election.

Just earlier in the session another poll conducted by suggested the lead was narrowing.

This all comes as US President Trump is about to kick off his speech at the New York Economic Club.

It is expected that he will make an announcement on trade which could put this latest sterling move into the history books pretty fast.