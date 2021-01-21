A faily uneventful ECB meeting, EUR/USD to remain range-bound – Danske Bank

As expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday after the Governing Council meeting. Analysts from Danske Bank consider the meeting have no impact on EUR/USD expectations. They see the pair making larte rage-bound moves around 1.22.
Key Quotes:
“The ECB meeting concluded today was fairly uneventful, with no new signals. The market interpreted the inclusion of the explicit reference to financing conditions in the 13:45 decision as a small hawkish twist, sending rates higher and the EURUSD stronger. Both metrics fell back during the press conference. However, the reference was also in the introductory statement in December and refers to general financing conditions, i.e. multiple rates, and not a specific curve or point on the curve.”
“EUR/USD was broadly unchanged over the ECB meeting, with a small surge at the beginning. The language from Lagarde appears quite well in line with investor expectations (and ours) of European macro and the ECB. In turn, we saw little to rock the boat. We forecast 1.22 in 1-3M time, expecting largely range-bound moves in the 1.20-1.24 area.”
“Bund yields fell back after the initial surprise. However, today’s meeting was fairly uneventful and we are still comfortable with the -60bp to -40bp range on the Bunds. We also expect continued risk appetite and the hunt for duration/yield to prevail.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near weekly highs post-ECB
EUR/USD holds onto gains after hitting 1.2172 as Lagarde explains ECB's decision. Mention to exchange range taking its toll on inflation barely affected the pair. Upbeat US data underpins the market's mood.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, trades in multi-session lows near the 90.00 support on Thursday.