A depression is less likely - CNBC's Cramer

An economic depression or a sustained, long-term downturn in economic activity looks less likely, although stocks could still witness more sell-offs, according to CNBC's host and a former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer.
Markets have been buoyed this week by positive developments on the coronavirus front. On Monday, Moderna announced “positive” results from an early-stage human trial of their preventative vaccine, sending the US stocks higher. Scientists, however, have raised questions about the authenticity of the so-called groundbreaking development.
Cramer, however, feels that the event has injected confidence in the market. “Even if Moderna’s vaccine news was blown out of proportion by people who need some remedial statistics lessons, the fact is that we’ve probably taken a depression off the table," said Cramer.
However, Cramer warned that the market may see some sell-off. "I’m not saying this market’s done going down. There’s always the possibility that we get more sell-offs,: said Cramer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls catch a breather at 10-week top above 0.6500
UD/USD consolidates Tuesday’s daily gains from the highest since March 10. Broad US dollar weakness helps the Aussie pair to overcome China’s trade-negative measures.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, eye 108 level
USD/JPY bulls taking back control as risk mood sours once again. Yen is advancing with the US dollar firming up across the board. Vaccine hopes dwindle away, Fed reminds of risks and trade wars are forever casting a dark cloud.
Gold: Probes $1,750 as US dollar stays sluggish
Gold prices remain modestly positive around $1,749, up 0.24% on a day, amid the early Wednesday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s recoveries from $1,726 amid mixed catalysts. FOMC minutes, developments on trade war, virus will be in focus.
WTI slips below $32.00 despite API stockpiles draw, EIA data eyed
WTI extends pullback from nine-week high with an additional 1.0% loss. API weekly stockpiles drop 4.8 million barrels versus the previous build of 7.6 million barrels. US Dollar drops to a two-week low, risk-tone remains sluggish.
Vaccines vex, inflation to fall
Several inflation reports are due on Wednesday. Gold and silver made a convincing rebound, highlighting a well preserved trendlline. NASDAQ100 continued to fail in regaining the February gap, ditto for DAX, while SPX and DOW30 couldnt get near the April highs.