A day of PMI readings - ANZ

A day of PMI readings - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that the US September manufacturing ISM jumped to 60.8 vs 58.8, the highest reading since May 2004.
Key Quotes:
"New orders surged to 64.6 (60.3), production rose to 62.2 (61.0), inventories fell to 52.5 (55.5) and prices paid rose to 71.5 (62.0). There will be some post-hurricane effect in the data, but it does suggest activity remains robust, consistent with the Fed's view of above-trend activity and the appropriateness of normalising rates.
The final September EA PMI reading was 58.1, down from the preliminary 58.2. The manufacturing PMI was 0.6% firmer in Q3 overall, implying momentum in the upswing gathered pace.
The UK September PMI fell to 55.9 vs 56.7, implying a slowdown in manufacturing in Q3 vs Q2. On average, the index was 0.7% lower during the quarter.
The index is still above the average for the past three years (53.2), which has seen a lot of political uncertainty (Scotland to Brexit). So it’s not a bad reading and is just below the post-Brexit, GBP devaluation high of 57.2."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.