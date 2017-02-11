A breakdown of the US tax draft released - ANZ

A breakdown of the US tax draft released - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted that the market’s reaction to the GOP tax plan was fairly muted, with few surprises.
Key Quotes:
"Homebuilder shares were the biggest mover due to a halving of the cap on mortgage interest deductions for new homes to $500k from $1m. The top individual tax rate would remain at 39.6%, but the plan lowers the corporate tax rate to 20%, with no discussion of phasing in.
Business income tax is to be cut to 25%, with the safeguards on “pass through” to prevent tax avoidance not popular with the largest small business lobby, whose president said that they are unable to support the bill. A tax of up to 12% is proposed for accumulated offshore earnings, perhaps higher than expected, while rebates for local/state taxes were reduced. The 401(k) scheme is not proposed to be changed. Trump said there will be a tax cut by Christmas; others are sceptical, with a lot of hurdles to clear."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.