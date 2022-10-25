GM surges on EPS beat.

Coca-Cola surprises with 11% EPS growth.

UPS produces mixed quarter.

General Electric reports major EPS miss.

3M has mixed quarter but solid earnings.

October 25 is turning out to be another solid day of earnings for the most part. Five the S&P 500's largest, longtime companies reported this morning before the bell opened. General Motors (GM), Coca-Cola (KO), United Parcel Service (UPS), General Electric (GE) and 3M (MMM) all reported earnings for the most recent quarter. Below are summaries of each.

General Motors earnings news

General Motors offered up a massive beat on the bottom line early Tuesday as the automaker produced earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25. This bested consensus by 37 cents despite the fact that margins dropped by 50 basis points to 10.2%. Revenue of $41.89 billion missed consensus by $160 million but rose an impressive 56% YoY.

Analysts seemed impressed and the stock rose 2.7% to $36.68 in early trading on Tuesday. "In addition to reiterating its strong guidance, the company continues to focus on its EV expansion from increasing its EV manufacturing footprint to vertically integrating battery cell manufacturing," wrote John Murphy of Bank of America Securities.

"With GM set to launch a number of EV models over the next 12 to 18 months, this is a pivotal period ahead for Barra & Co. 3Q earnings was a positive tone set for a big few months ahead for GM," wrote Wedbush's Dan Ives, a longtime Tesla (TSLA) bull.

Coca-Cola earnings news

KO shares popped 2.6% at the opening bell as the market celebrated a beat on top and bottom lines. The top consumer defensive stock released EPS of $0.69, which was 5 cents ahead of consensus. Revenue blue expectations out of the water, surpassing consensus by $600 million. Sales for the quarter arrived at $11.1 billion – 11% growth YoY.

That said, the currency situation is greatly digging into investor gains. Moving forward management said to expect 15% to 16% currency neutral growth but 6% to 7% GAAP growth. The company also said that commodity costs were rising in the high single digits and expects this to continue.

United Parcel Service earnings news

UPS offered up a mixed bag for the third quarter. GAAP EPS came in at $2.99, which was 14 cents above consensus. However, sales of $24.2 billion missed the average forecast by $120 million. This was somewhat expected as competitor FedEx (FDX) has already telegraphed the worrying outlook one month ago.

Shares still rose 2.4% to $171.65 as the transporter reaffirmed $102 billion in 2022 revenue and said adjusted operating income would still hit the desired 13.7%. Management said it would still pay a total of $5.2 billion in dividends for the full year and conduct share buybacks worth $3 billion.

US revenue increased by 8.2%, while international revenue rose by just 1.7%. Overall, revenue rose 4.4% YoY. The supply chain unit saw sales fall more than 6% YoY however.

General Electric earnings news

GE stock dropped 2.3% to $71.67 after producing a sizeable earnings miss. The conglomerate produced EPS of $0.35, about 14 cents lower than consensus. Revenue, however, was a surprise to the upside. Sales of $19.1 billion beat the average Wall Street forecast by $330 million.

Higher warranty and related reserves for GE's renewable energy segment of about $500 million contributed to the EPS miss. Without that situation, management claimed it would have delivered adjusted EPS of $0.75.

3M earnings news

3M's stock traded down 0.6% to $117.66 after the multifaceted manufacturer produced a miss on the top line and a beat on the bottom line. GAAP EPS of $2.69 beat by a dime, but sales of $8.6 billion missed consensus by by $100 million. Operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow fell by 18% and 16%, respectively, YoY.

Managment also importantly lowered full-year EPS expectations from between $10.30 to $10.80 to between $10.10 to $10.35. This reflects poorly on the upcoming fourth quarter. Much of the negativity surrounding 3M comes from the fact that the largest class-action lawsuit in the United States is focused on its Aearo Technologies subsidiary that produced damaging earplugs for the US military between 2003 and 2015. 3M is facing more than 230,000 individual lawsuits from former soldiers. The payout is expected in the billions of dollars, and Bank of America reiterated its Underperform rating on the stock earlier this month.