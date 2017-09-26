A balanced rhetoric from Yellen? - ANZ

A balanced rhetoric from Yellen? - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that Chair Yellen tried to strike a balanced tone in her speech overnight, but was tilted towards the hawkish side.
Key Quotes:
"Notably, “...we should also be wary of moving too gradually... without further modest increases in the federal funds rate over time, there is a risk that the labor market could eventually become overheated, potentially creating an inflationary problem down the road that might be difficult to overcome without triggering a recession.” In addition, Fed’s Brainard spoke on employment disparities and noted that high-income inequality may have implications for spending."
