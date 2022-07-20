Economists at BBH note that the US Dollar Index is pushing higher on Wednesday after having tested the 50% retracement objective of its June-July rally near 106.48 on Tuesday.
50 bp hike might give euro a knee-jerk boost
"Despite reports of a possible 50 basis point (bp) move by the ECB tomorrow, the euro rally ran out of steam near 1.0275. We see four potential outcomes tomorrow, most of them euro-negative."
"Best case outcome for the euro would be a 50 bp hike and the announcement of an aggressive anti-crisis tool, while the worst case would be 25 bp and further delays to the tool."
"In between would be a 50 bp hike and no tool or a 25 bp hike and an aggressive anti-crisis tool. We think the best case outcome is highly unlikely (15%), as is a 25 bp hike and aggressive anti-crisis tool (15%). As such, we are left with the worst-case outcome (35%) and 50 bp hike with no tool (35%) as the most likely outcomes."
"While a 50 bp hike might give the euro a knee-jerk boost, the fact that the ECB cannot come up with a credible anti-crisis tool should eventually weigh on the single currency. "
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0200 amid souring market mood
EUR/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. After EU Commission President von der Leyen said that it was likely for Russia to cut off the gas supply, safe-haven flows started to dominate the markets.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2000 as safe-haven flows return
GBP/USD has encountered bearish pressure in the European session and dropped below 1.2000. With markets turning risk-averse on Wednesday, the greenback is gathering strength against its rivals and weighing on the pair.
Gold: Path of least resistance appears down
Gold price gathers strength to retest 11-month troughs below $1,700. US dollar stalls correction as risk sentiment turns cautious ahead ECB, BOJ. XAUUSD faces a wall of resistance despite falling Treasury yields.
Crypto markets turn green as BTC marches to $25,000
Bitcoin price is making a significant move with a select few altcoins, including Ripple price. However, Ethereum seems to have taken a backseat and shows no signs of moving, at least for now.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!