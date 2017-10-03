5 things to watch in the February NFP report - WSJ

By Dhwani Mehta

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) offers detailed insights on what factors should be looked at beyond the headlines figure from the upcoming US jobs report.

Key Points:

  1. Wages were a weak spot in the January jobs report,
  2. The pace of job creation has slowed since 2014 and 2015, 
  3. The unemployment rate has been steady because the workforce-participation rate has stabilized after a long decline
  4. Unusual winter weather can cause odd swings
  5. President Trump's January 23 hiring freeze

