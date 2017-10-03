5 things to watch in the February NFP report - WSJ

5 things to watch in the February NFP report - WSJBy Dhwani Mehta
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) offers detailed insights on what factors should be looked at beyond the headlines figure from the upcoming US jobs report.
Key Points:
- Wages were a weak spot in the January jobs report,
- The pace of job creation has slowed since 2014 and 2015,
- The unemployment rate has been steady because the workforce-participation rate has stabilized after a long decline
- Unusual winter weather can cause odd swings
- President Trump's January 23 hiring freeze
