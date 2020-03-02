4 more people have died in the US from the novel coronavirus, officials say, bringing the total to 6, all in Washington state. 18 cases of the virus are reported in the state.

A person has died from coronavirus in Snohomish County, according to Heather Thomas, a spokesperson with the Snohomish Health District. No additional details were immediately available from the health district.

Five other people have died in King County, according to Jeffrey Duchin, a public health official with the county.

Market implications

Expectations that central banks and other policymakers will take steps to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy has propped up stock markets on Monday following the biggest week of losses for major US benchmarks since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 820 points, or 3.3%, at 26,234. The US dollar is on the backfoot as US yields continue to plummet.