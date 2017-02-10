38 North: Russian firm appears to be offering internet connection to N. Korea - RTRS

38 North: Russian firm appears to be offering internet connection to N. Korea - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
38 North is a program of the US-Korea Institute at Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), published its latest report on the developments around North Korea on Sunday.
According to the report, as cited by Reuters, the Russian telecommunications firm TransTeleCom appears to have begun providing a new internet connection to North Korea, supplementing an already existing link from China.
