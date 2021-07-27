3 stocks you can invest or trade in this all time high market [Video]

Market Update

On 19 Jul 2021, S&P 500 futures broke below the immediate support at 4280 and went into oversold condition tested the daily support at 4240, coincided with the demand line from the up channel.

Since Jan 2021, S&P 500 had tested the demand line from the up channel 6 times (as annotated in orange). Vertical absorption was observed on 20 Jul 2021 where an up swing is expected to at least test the all time high (ATH).

Last Friday, S&P broke above the previous all time high and committed above 4400 with Nasdaq led the rally.

Theme to focus

Despite the all time high market for S&P 500, we still need to be careful on stock selection. Only focus on the outperforming stocks and avoid the weak stocks.

The focus is still on the "growth theme" rather than the "value theme" as the smart money still holding up the supply for the big (or mega) cap.

There is one interesting phenomenon which is the big cap tech usually in a nice up trend while the small /mid cap tech might be a bit choppy without a nice structure.

So, do stick to the obvious trade rather than "bottom fishing" unless you are buying the value with averaging down strategy with a time frame of at least 3 years.

So, check out the 3 stocks you can invest or trade in this all time high market with a trading plan in the video below: