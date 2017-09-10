3 potential scenarios on the Japanese election - Barclays

Barclays’s Analysts outline three potential scenarios on the outcome of the Japanese snap election called on Oct 22nd.

Key Quotes:

An easy and clear LDP victory no longer appears to be a dominant baseline scenario.

Opposition parties are re-aligning and gathering momentum

Putting at risk the ruling parties' majority

3 potential scenarios it sees:

Strong LDP victory (ruling parties retain two-thirds majority)

Weak LDP victory (ruling parties retain majority, but less than two-thirds)

LDP defeat (ruling parties lose majority)

Each scenario would have different near and medium-term implications for JPY, JGBs and equities as the continuity of Abenomics and the risk of more extreme policies would come into focus