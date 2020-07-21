2020 US Elections: Trump loses his economic edge on a catastrophic handling of the coronacrisis

President Trump is losing the one field in which he led – the economy. That advantage was based on perception unrelated to reality and his failure to handle the coronavirus crisis is exacerbating that edge, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet informs.
Key quotes
“Zooming out to a yearly view, GDP growth stood at 2.8% in 2017 – which may partially be attributed to Obama's time – 2.5% in 2018, and 2.3% in 2019. That was better than in 2015 and 2016 but below the 2014 peak of 2014. Is Trump good for the economy? Overall, similar to his suggestion to inject disinfectants against COVID-19, Trump failed to create miracles for the economy.”
“Trump boasted that the jobless rate reached the lowest in 50 years, but the downtrend was already there. Obama did the heavy-lifting after the financial crisis, bringing it from around 10% to a 4.8% in January 2017 upon leaving the White House. The current occupant of the Oval Office did not face a jobs crisis like that endured by Obama, nor Bill Clinton in 1993.”
“Economically, it would have been better for Trump not to take the reopening gamble and lead to depressing the disease. The economy would have done worse in May and June but recovered faster afterward. Politically, that would have been wiser as well. Leaders that took the disease seriously have seen their approval ratings surge. That includes those whose response was not necessarily effective, such as UK PM Boris Johnson or his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.