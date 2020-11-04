2020 US Elections: Biden takes the lead and markets like it

Markets cheer prospects of not a contested election as Biden is on track to win three states that could send him to the White. Split Congress risks derailing the rally, but a final call could wait for January, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Democratic candidate Joe Biden has improved his position according to the recent count. The former Vice-President is leading in narrow margins in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada. The margins in these three states are below 1%, but the remaining votes are from cities or from mail-in votes – which tend to lean toward the Democrats. The race in Nevada's neighbor Arizona is all but wrapped up. Biden leads there by 3.4% with 86% of the votes counted. Tallying up the electoral college votes from these four states brings Biden to the magic number of 270, a majority to secure a White House victory. That may happen as early as Wednesday, and betting markets are already heavily leaning toward such an outcome.”
“The count in Pennsylvania is only at 76% and Trump is leading thereby over 10%. However, authorities still need to tally Democratic-leaning Philadelphia and mail-in ballots. The president is also leading in North Carolina by 1.4%, yet the Tar-Heel State allows ballots to arrive by November 12. Georgia holds a similar story – Trump is up by 2.2% but votes from Atlanta are yet to be fully tallied. The Peach State also features two Senate battles.”
“Markets seem to be getting comfortable with adding ‘president-elect’ as Biden's title. Investors are eyeing a large stimulus package, and Biden would likely push for a larger one. However, without Democratic control of the Senate, he may have a hard time approving anything. Currently, the GOP seems well-placed to retain control of the Senate, yet that hinges on North Carolina and Georgia, with the latter potentially holding two run-offs in January.”
“If a Republican win of the Senate is confirmed, markets may come off their highs. Nevertheless, that may wait for a cold day in 2021. In 2020 – and more likely in a matter of hours, Biden could be confirmed as the 46th President, and investors are cheering a relatively early resolution.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Markets rise as tight biting elections edge toward Biden
The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar gained on fears of a contested election.
EUR/USD battles 1.17 as Biden advances in tight election
EUR/USD is battling 1.17 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. ADP's private-sector jobs report missed with 365K in October.
GBP/USD falls off 1.30 as US elections closely watched
GBP/USD has slipped back below 1.30 in highly volatile trading. The market mood remains upbeat amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around $1908-10 region
Some renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to regain traction and move above the $1900. The latest update showed Trump’s lead has narrowed in Michigan and weighed on the USD. A modest uptick in the equity markets might undermine the safe-haven gold and cap gains.
WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices manage to extend the rebound from Monday’s lows in the sub-$34.00 region to the vicinity of the $39.00 mark per barrel. The rebound in prices, however, is expected to be short-lived as it is mainly supported by short covering.