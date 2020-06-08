2020 GDP to contract by 6% and 7.1% in the US and Canada respectively – NBF

Economists at the National Bank of Canada maintain its 2020 GDP forecasts for the US and Canada as the first half collapse will not be offset by the rebound in the second quarter.
Stay up to speed with Joseph Trevisani's last USD/CAD analysis
Key quotes
“While the US economy remains in a delicate situation, with the second quarter witnessing the largest contraction of GDP and employment since the Great Depression, diminished financial stress courtesy of prompt action by the Fed allows for optimism about a second half rebound. But because of a disastrous first half of the year, the annual rate of economic growth is still shaping up to be the worst in the post-war era. We are leaving unchanged our forecast of -6% for 2020 US GDP growth.”
“While a rebound is likely in the second half of 2020 as more of the economy reopens and firms rebuild inventories, that won’t make up for the first half collapse in economic activity, leaving Canada with the worst annual GDP contraction on records. And that despite unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy stimulus. We are for now leaving unchanged our forecast of -7.1% for Canada’s 2020 GDP growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity
Gold managed to close a modest weekly bearish gap of around $10 and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1695 level.
WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below
Crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing after the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to extend the oil output cuts of the current 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by one more month until the end of July.