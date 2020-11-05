2020 Elections: Georgia has around 60,000 votes left to count, process could be slow

Georiga has provided an update about pending votes. There are around 60,000 ballots left to count and officials are working to publish the results as soon as possible, according to officials.

The southern state is one of a handful of states that could tip the election in favor of either President Donald Trump or rival Joe Biden. The incumbent is leading the Peach State by roughly 18,000 votes or 0.4%. According to local law, the parties can request a recount if the gap is under 0.5%.

Markets remain upbeat on an upcoming resolution. The S&P 500 is up over 2% while the safe-haven dollar is down across the board. Gold has topped $1,940 and Bitcoin has surpassed $15,000.

