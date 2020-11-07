2020 Elections: Biden's lead in Arizona shrinks to 0.6% after latest results from Maricopa

Maricopa County in Arizona, home to Phoenix, has released a large batch of data. President Donald Trump has narrowed the gap with Democratic candidate Joe Biden to around 20,000 votes or 0.6% – 49.5% to 48.9%.

Additional results are awaited in Nevada when Biden leads by 1.8% with around 93% of the vote counted. In Pennsylvania, roughly 96% of the ballots have been counted, with the former Vice-President leading by just under 0.4%.

Trump's campaign is planning a press conference in Philadelphia shortly, potentially to present allegations of irregularities.

Biden has 253 electoral college votes against 214 for Trump. Some estimate that networks could call the race on Saturday, as further statistics come in.

Markets were stable on Friday after rallying throughout the week. The safe-haven dollar was sold off and gold rallied as volatility increased.

