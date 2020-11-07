2020 Elections: Biden's lead in Arizona shrinks to 0.6% after latest results from Maricopa

Maricopa County in Arizona, home to Phoenix, has released a large batch of data. President Donald Trump has narrowed the gap with Democratic candidate Joe Biden to around 20,000 votes or 0.6% – 49.5% to 48.9%.
-- more to come
Additional results are awaited in Nevada when Biden leads by 1.8% with around 93% of the vote counted. In Pennsylvania, roughly 96% of the ballots have been counted, with the former Vice-President leading by just under 0.4%.
Trump's campaign is planning a press conference in Philadelphia shortly, potentially to present allegations of irregularities.
Biden has 253 electoral college votes against 214 for Trump. Some estimate that networks could call the race on Saturday, as further statistics come in.
Markets were stable on Friday after rallying throughout the week. The safe-haven dollar was sold off and gold rallied as volatility increased.
See: 2020 Elections: Markets are cheering, but what exactly? Some answers and what's next
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results
Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down and stocks have stabilized.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.19 as US elections near their end
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, rising toward 1.19. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in all swing states: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. US Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000.
GBP/USD stretches higher to test two-month highs at 1.3175
The pound sterling has ticked higher against a broadly weaker US dollar on Friday to reach the top of the last two months trading range, at 1.3175 which, so far, remains intact.
XAU/USD refreshes multi-week tops, around $1960 post-NFP
Gold held steady near multi-week tops, just below the $1960 region through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly jobs report.
WTI depreciates for the second day in a row, approaches $37
WTI (futures on Front-month WTI futures remain trading lower after pulling back from week highs at $39.33 to reach levels right above $37. Market concerns about the impact of coronavirus restrictions and US elections' uncertainty are pushing prices lower.