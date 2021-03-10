$1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill has votes to pass, Biden to sign on Friday

The mammoth relief bill has the votes to pass.
The bill included funding for $1,400 direct payments to many Americans, assistance for businesses, state and local governments, expansion of the child tax credit and funding for vaccines and testing, among other provisions.
President Biden plans to sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill at the White House on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki announced.
“Once it is passed, the bill text will be checked, rechecked, printed and signed by the appropriate leaders in the House and Senate. The House clerks will then deliver it to the White House for the president’s signature. We expect that delivery to happen sometime tomorrow and then the president will sign it on Friday,” Psaki said.
The US president is due to deliver a prime-time address on Thursday marking the 1-year anniversary of the coronavirus-related shutdowns.
Market implications
There US stock market will be in focus as many speculate that billions of the stimulus cheques could find their way into US equities, partially offsetting the impact of higher yeilds.
